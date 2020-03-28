Infinix Unveils S5 Pro With a 40MP Pop-up Selfie Camera

Infinix is back with another fantastic cell phone that is sure to become a crowd favorite. Infinix S5 Pro will be launched in Pakistan in the next couple of weeks, after being officially announced.

The S5 Pro comes with a lot of cool specs, but let’s talk about an essential aspect of a phone. A smartphone needs to have a brilliant camera that can capture the important moments in our lives. The phone has a 48 MP primary camera and 40 MP Pop-up selfie shooter. It will be available in two variants 6GB/128 GB for Rs. 26,999, while the 4GB/64GB variant will come in at Rs. 22,999.

The S5 Pro has a 48 MP primary camera which is, f/1.8, (wide), 1/2.0”, 0.8µm, PDAF and has a 2 MP depth sensor. It is also equipped with a QVGA low light camera sensor that will pick up on the brightness of your surroundings and brighten up your dark images instantly. It also includes a Dual-LED flashlight, High Definition Resolution, and panorama shots.

The phone runs on Android 10 and is powered by an Octa-core, 2.3 GHz MediaTek Helio P35 (12 nm) chipset. The phone comes with two space options: 4 GB RAM with 64 GB storage or 6 GB RAM with an internal storage of 128 GB.

Infinix’s latest smartphone has an FHD+ 6.53-inch full view display that is capable of showing you up to 16m colors with a screen to body ratio of 83.8 %. The bigger and better screen ensures an incredible experience that will leave you surprised for sure. The screen has a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and 403 PPI pixel density.

The phone is equipped with an accelerometer, proximity sensor, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor to ensure better security of your phone.

You won’t have to charge your S5 Pro after every few hours because it comes with a 4000 mAh battery that will give you more talk and usage time than your previous phone. It has an endurance rating of a mind-blowing 106 hours.

The Infinix S5 Pro is stylish, sleek, comes with every single feature that you would want to have in the smartphone of your choice, and it’s available at an affordable price. A budget-friendly phone that delivers on all ends should be your ideal choice when you buy a phone, and the S5 Pro is a clear choice.