Xiaomi Announces Mi 10 Lite 5G With 48 MP Quad Cameras & Liquid Cooling

Xiaomi announced the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro flagship phones last month and after a small delay, they’ve now announced an affordable version of the premium devices.

Along with toned-down specs, the Mi 10 Lite 5G also changes up the design formula we saw on the Mi 10 duo with a standard waterdrop notch at the front and a square-shaped camera module at the back.

Design and Display

The Mi 10 Lite 5G has a slightly smaller 6.57-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a standard 60Hz refresh rate. Unlike the Mi 10 and the Mi 10 Pro, the Mi 10 Lite has a waterdrop notch for the front-facing camera and a slightly bigger bottom bezel.

The back has a square-shaped quad-camera setup in the top left corner with a dual-LED flash unit and an in-display fingerprint reader.

Internals and Storage

On the inside, the Mi 10 Lite is powered by the gaming-oriented Snapdragon 765G with liquid cooling. Xiaomi hasn’t stated the device’s RAM, but storage options include 64GB and 128GB UFS 2.1. The RAM options are likely going to be 6GB and above.

Cameras

The main lens on the quad-camera setup is a 48MP shooter and the rest of the sensors have not been revealed. These are likely going to include an ultrawide lens, a telephoto lens, and either a macro camera or a depth sensor.

Xiaomi has loaded these cameras with a ton of features including 120 FPS slow motion, Night Mode 2.0, software image stabilization, Vlog mode and much more.

The front-facing camera inside the waterdrop notch is a 16MP lens capable of 1080p video recording.

Battery and Pricing

The battery compartment has a 4160 mAh power cell equipped with 20W fast charging, meaning that it should be able to charge from 0 to 100% in around 90 minutes.

The Mi 10 Lite 5G will be available in White, Grey, and Green color options for $390 once it goes on sale in early May.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 5G Specifications