Passing 1500, Pakistan’s Coronavirus Tally Surging by the Hundreds

Early Sunday, Pakistan’s coronavirus tally surged past 1,500. The country has recorded 12 fatalities from the virus so far while the recoveries stand at 28. Punjab remains the worst affected followed by Sindh, Balochistan, KP, AJK/GB, and Islamabad in terms of confirmed COVID-19 cases.

China, the onetime epicenter of the disease, has now been overtaken by the US, which now has over 123,750 cases, followed by Italy that has recorded over 92,472 confirmed cases. In death toll, Italy is leading the world recording over 10,000 deaths followed by Spain with about 6,000 deaths.

In China, the new coronavirus cases are trending lower. The country reported 45 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for Saturday, down from 54 on the previous day. Almost all cases involved travelers from overseas with only one case of local transmission.

Here are the latest updates:

1.30 pm Sindh reports two 2 coronavirus deaths Two more coronavirus patients have lost their battle against the virus in Sindh. Sindh Health and Population Minister Dr. Azra Fazal Pechuho confirmed the news. She informed that the ages of the victims were 83 and 70, and the cause of the death in both cases was pneumonia along with Covid-19. 12.00 pm 13 new cases reported from Punjab Punjab has reported 13 new cases of coronavirus. The province’s total has reached 570 now. 11.30 am NEW CASES: GB 9, Islamabad 4 Nine new coronavirus cases have been reported in Gilgit Baltistan, while four more have emerged in Islamabad. Islamabad’s coronavirus cases now total at 43 while GB’s tally stands at 116 so far. Recoveries in Pakistan have also risen by 3 to 28. 8.00 am Punjab, KP announce relief packages Punjab has unveiled Rs 10 billion relief package for daily-wage earners. The package will financially support 2.5 million families in the province with each family getting Rs 4,000 financial assistance. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa announced a Rs 32 billion package for the vulnerable segments of society in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. 6.00 am SBP eases paper-based clearing options To combat the potential spread of Covid-19 pandemic by limiting person-to-person interactions and to provide ease of services to the customers, Banks/MFBs are allowed to provide the following services to their customers: Direct cheque deposit facility

Doorstep cheque collection facility

Drop box cheque collection facility Source: Dawn 5.00 am 5 new cases emerge in Balochistan Balochistan has recorded 5 new cases taking the provincial total to 138. 4.00 am KP reports 8 new cases Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported 8 new coronavirus cases. The provincial tally has reached 188 now. 3.00 am 106 pilgrims released from Sukkur quarantine: Murtaza Wahab 106 pilgrims have finished their 14 day quarantine period in Sukkur & their corona virus tests have also come as negative. These 106 pilgrims are being released from the quarantine centre after propers tests — SenatorMurtaza Wahab (@murtazawahab1) March 28, 2020 2.00 am Punjab records 27 new cases Punjab has registered 27 new coronavirus cases. The new cases take Punjab’s provincial tally to 557. So far, 5 people in Punjab have died of Covid-19. 1.00 am UAE launches drive-thru coronavirus testing The United Arab Emirates launches a #coronavirus drive-through testing center where people can get tested for #COVID_19 while remaining in their cars, according to photos posted by Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed on Twitter.#UAEhttps://t.co/yg9Etf1QNu pic.twitter.com/0PjohHcDJl — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) March 28, 2020

