BYKEA Donates Generously as the Lockdown Continues to Impact the Marginalized Segments

BYKEA launched a Rs. 7 million relief fund for its driver partners affected by the lockdown and suspension of services amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As of today, BYKEA announced that it had released Rs. 4.5 million in donations via contributions from it’s investors and employees, many of whom offered a considerable portion of their salaries to this fund.

“The majority of our driver partners come from very needy households. We need to figure out how best we can donate in this hour of need, because with the suspension of services, over 30,000 daily wage earners have lost their livelihood”, said founder at BYKEA, Muneeb Maayr.

COVID-19 has brought the majority of the country to a standstill, has infected about 1,600 individuals and has resulted in 26 deaths as of April 1st. As a result of lockdowns in major Pakistani cities that include a ban on movement, activity in the mobility sector has become dormant.

The relief fund initiative is focused towards the welfare and upliftment of driver partners and their dependents who have been affected by the outbreak.

The company is also putting an emphasis on the health and safety of its driver partners and employees. To limit the spread of COVID-19, BYKEA has allowed all of its employees to work from home.

In addition, it has made driver partners aware of the precautions they can take on symptoms of the coronavirus. They have been instructed to maintain cleanliness, wear a face mask and cover their hands with gloves at all times, use sanitizers and adopt a habit of washing hands frequently.

The company has reached out to various NGOs and will be working with them to support daily wage earners and poor households once the provincial governments lift the lockdown.

BYKEA continues to monitor developments and will take appropriate actions to safeguard its interests in accordance with the directives from Government.

Those interested in helping daily wage earners on the BYKEA platform can contact [email protected] or 0343-1234567 and can also donate anonymously in the following account:

Bank Name: Mobilink Microfinance Bank

Account Title: BYKEA Technologies (PVT) Ltd

IBAN#: PK08WMBL0000000123232437

Branch Name: 4006KHI