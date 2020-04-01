Shehzad Backs Kevin Pietersen After People Bash Him for Mistreating Pakistani Opener

Following a lot of talk on social media, both Ahmed Shehzad and Kevin Pieterson have cleared the air regarding their live conversation on Instagram.

Jealousy is a disease, folks. Please stay safe.

Taking to Twitter, the Pakistani batsman said that instead of encouraging positivity, people are making a fuss out of it. He termed the conversation a ‘fun chat between two good friends’.

In times of a global crisis, if some1 is trying to spread positivity &a few laughs it should be encouraged rather than being criticised. It was all about a fun chat between two good friends. Please don’t manipulate a banter as mocking.

Grow up!! https://t.co/BF1cfL9xq1 — Ahmad Shahzad 🇵🇰 (@iamAhmadshahzad) March 31, 2020

In response, Pieterson also thrashed those who tried to ruin their friendly conversation. He also appreciated Ahmed’s charity work while in isolation in Swat, Pakistan.

Buddy, we had a fun laugh yesterday & treated each other like we were in the dressing room. Dickheads will ruin this for the fun people who actually laughed and enjoyed it like we did!

You keep doing the great charity work up in North PAK! 👍🏻 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) March 31, 2020

Ahmed was quick to respond to KP’s message, asking him to not take the trolls seriously.

Don’t worry about the people who aren’t happy for u..

They probably aren’t happy for them selves either.

Jealousy is a decease folks plz stay safe!! https://t.co/pZsCfY14g0 — Ahmad Shahzad 🇵🇰 (@iamAhmadshahzad) March 31, 2020

For those who don’t know, Pietersen slammed the top-order batsman for performing poorly in the Pakistan Super League, saying the people wanted to know why he didn’t play well.

What are your thoughts on the story? Let us know in the comments.