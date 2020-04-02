Babar Azam Picks the Toughest Bowlers He Has Ever Faced

Star Pakistani batsman, Babar Azam has revealed that he didn’t find South African legend, Dale Steyn, threatening owing to his clean action that makes spotting the ball easier.

Talking about the hardest bowlers he has faced in his career, Babar singled out bowlers from trans-Tasman countries, Australia and New Zealand.

Every team has bowlers that bowl above 140 kph and are experienced. Bowlers like Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, and Trent Boult always give you a tough time. But, I didn’t have any difficulty facing Dale Steyn. His action is clean so it is easier to spot the ball.

In response to a question in his Instagram live session with Azhar Ali, the national T20I captain ruled out the possibility of switching teams in the Pakistan Super League. Azhar had asked whether he would like to represent his own city Lahore in the league.

You should not leave the team you have been playing for. Throughout, I have been playing for Karachi Kings so I should stick with them. Just because I am performing well doesn’t mean that I should keep changing my team.

Reflecting on his favorite innings, the run-machine said that his century against the Kiwis in the crucial World Cup game remains his all-time best.

My favorite innings was against New Zealand in the World Cup. The ball was spinning a lot. Hafeez bhai asked me to approach the Kiwi spinners like you are playing a Test match. So I tried to play as straight as possible which worked.

What are your thoughts on the story? Let us know in the comments.