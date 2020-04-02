COAS Calls for National Unity As Coronavirus Cases and Fatalities Rise

Bajwa calls for national unity in the fight against the pandemic

Commander of Army’s Air Defence Command designated as NCOC convener

PM Imran Khan launched the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Initiative

Special PIA flights to bring back 2,000 stranded Pakistanis

Covid-19 death toll now at 31, confirmed cases over 2,200

Army Chief Gen Qamar Bajwa on Wednesday called for national unity in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic that has affected over 2,200 and killed 31 so far in Pakistan.

To bolster the fight, the Commander of Army’s Air Defence Command, Lt Gen Hamood Uz Zaman Khan, has been designated as convener of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

In another development, PM Imran Khan launched the Ehsaas Emergency Cash Initiative on Wednesday in an attempt to reduce the adverse impact of virus lockdowns on the poor. Under the Rs. 144 billion program, 12 million families (72 million individuals) will receive Rs. 12,000 each to sustain life in this time of crisis.

It was also revealed by Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf on Wednesday that the govt had decided to allow special flights to bring back Pakistanis who are stranded abroad.

About 17 PIA flights will operate between April 3 and April 11 to bring back nearly 2,000 Pakistanis from different countries including Canada, United Kingdom, Turkey, Malaysia, and Azerbaijan.

Here are the latest updates:

9.15 am 10 more test positive in Multan quarantine Out of the 30 suspected coronavirus patients housed in a Multan quarantine, 10 have tested positive for the virus. The news was confirmed by a spokesperson for the Nishtar Hospital in the city. 9.00 am KP to release 121 Taftan returnees tomorrow Khyber Pakhtunkhwa minister Taimur Khan Jhagra has said that about 121 Taftan returnees will be released tomorrow after completing their quarantine period. Tomorrow KP will release 121 Taftan returned #CoronavirusOutbreak suspects after completing quarantine / negative test in DIK & Peshawar.

As we battle the virus, there will be many low moments, but we must celebrate the successes along the way, and this is as big as they come. pic.twitter.com/GyhOGtKMT7 — Taimur Khan Jhagra (@Jhagra) April 2, 2020 2.30 am One more death in Punjab Punjab has registered one more coronavirus death taking its toll to 11. A 35-year-old woman who was suffering from a liver ailment in addition to Covid-19 died at Lahore’s Mayo Hospital. 2.00 am 97 new cases emerge in Punjab Punjab has reported as many as 97 new coronavirus cases. This brings Punjab’s tally to 845.

