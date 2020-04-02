MCB Bank Ltd. Donates Rs. 5 Million for Distribution of Food Packs to Needy Families

MCB Bank, one of Pakistan’s largest banks, has donated Rs. 5 million to renowned NGO Jahandad Society for Community Development (JSCD) for distribution of food ration packs to needy families during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Mian Mohammad Mansha, Chairman MCB Bank presented a cheque for the donation to Dr. Hussain Jafri, Executive Member JSCD during a cheque handing over ceremony held at MCB House, Lahore. Mr. Ali Amir, Executive Member JSCD, Mr. Rehan Mujeeb, Program Manager JSCD and Mr. Hassan Nawaz Tarar, Group Head Security and Marketing Group were also present at the occasion.

JSCD has initiated a campaign to start distributing over Food Ration packages to daily wage earners, who are unable to earn their livelihood due to the ongoing lockdown necessitated by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) virus pandemic that has affected Pakistan.

Each ration pack costs approximately Rs. 3,200 and contains essential items including flour, rice, pulses, sugar, ghee, salt, soap, tea, whole spices and a pack of cake rusks for needy families. JSCD is adopting 10,000 families for the provision of food ration during the lockdown.

JSCD is a credible non-governmental organization that was established in 2002 and provides a range of services in the fields of health, education and socioeconomic status of the underprivileged and marginalized people of Pakistan with a particular emphasis on women and children.

MCB Bank, a Bank for Life, strongly believes in its corporate social responsibility and has undertaken numerous other CSR initiatives in the areas of education, health, environment and social awareness in the past.

The bank has made significant contributions to the welfare of charitable institutes and NGOs, including the Edhi Foundation, SKMCH, Saleem Memorial Trust Hospital, and Pink Ribbon amongst others.