Nestlé Pakistan Commits Rs. 100 Million Against COVID-19 Pandemic

To meet the nutritional needs of both affectees and frontline workers during these times, Nestlé Pakistan has committed Rs. 100 million in the national response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As part of the pledge, Nestlé Pakistan will give product and cash donations, which will include 4 million servings of milk, iron-fortified dairy products, baby cereals, water, and juices.

Highlighting the efforts, Samer Chedid, CEO Nestlé Pakistan said,

We will be mobilizing relief to medical facilities (quarantine centers) and food-delivery organizations serving vulnerable families, worth 100 million rupees, in the form of product and cash donations, through national and provincial disaster management authorities and local governments.We have also joined hands with reputable NGOs in response to their COVID 19 emergency appeals to support deserving people across Pakistan. We have invited all our employees to step forward and donate one day’s salary for supporting people going through hard times. The donation intimations by employees will be matched 1:1 by Nestlé Pakistan.

Chedid also emphasized on the additional safety measures Nestlé was undertaking internally.

We are making sure that we keep our employees healthy and safe, and that they follow the most stringent safety protocols at all our manufacturing and warehouse facilities, as advised by the World Health Organization.

Nestlé Pakistan is working to ensure that much-needed food and beverage products are available for consumers across Pakistan, in commitment to the strategic roadmap laid out by Prime Minister Imran Khan and respective provincial leaderships. Nestlé cares deeply for people and for the communities in which it operates, and believes that it has an essential role to play during the COVID-19 crisis.