Pakistan Gets $2.1 Million from Japan to Fight COVID-19

The government of Japan has decided to provide a grant of $1.6 million through the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and $540,000 through International Organization for Migration (IOM) to the Government of Pakistan to fight against the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Infection.

This support will boost Pakistan’s capacity to quickly track coronavirus affected people and treat them accordingly.

This assistance will reduce and delay the transmission of COVID-19 and help reduce associated deaths, ensure ongoing health services during epidemic peak periods, and reduce the socio-economic impact of the disease.

With the support of UNICEF and IOM, necessary equipment/material will be provided to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and technical assistance will be provided on the request of the Government of Pakistan.

The Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, H.E. Mr. MATSUDA Kuninori, commended the tremendous efforts by the Government of Pakistan and its people against COVID-19. “It is important for every state in the international community to take necessary steps to address this disease,” he added.

“The Government of Japan has always stood with Pakistan to fight against such viruses. We’ve already provided assistance of $229 million to Pakistan for polio eradication since 1996. Similarly, the government of Japan would like to cooperate with the government of Pakistan to fight against the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) infection.”