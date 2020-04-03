foodpanda Pakistan Financially Helps their Heroes During Lockdown

Due to the increased outbreak of Coronavirus in Pakistan, Sindh has been on lockdown since March 23rd to ensure the citizens stay indoors. This has upended the lives of many, especially the daily wagers who make ends meet for their families by working every day.

Since the lockdown, streets of Karachi have been deserted, offices, marketplaces, and restaurants completely shut as a result of which all delivery platforms have had to halt their services including foodpanda.

Amidst the spread of the pandemic, one of the few companies to have taken immediate measures to ensure the livelihoods of their delivery heroes stay intact and minimal people are affected by the economic flux is foodpanda Pakistan.

With most businesses shut, the biggest struggle daily wagers are currently facing is financial instability, but foodpanda’s initiative to provide financial support to their heroes during these testing times is surely one of the best gestures a company has made thus far.

Ever since the spread of the pandemic, all foodpanda heroes were trained and instructed to follow proper health and safety protocols.

All necessary precautions were taken into consideration, including the distribution of hand sanitizers, mandatory temperature check daily and installation of washbasins outside restaurants and rider hubs to not only ensure the safety of heroes but also customers and restaurants that they deal with on a daily basis.

As per the guidelines, no foodpanda hero can start his shift till he confirms that his body temperature is below 37.5 degrees. In addition, the foodpanda app also introduced new features that allowed customers to purchase a foodpanda Hygiene Kit and opt for Contact-less Deliveries, minimizing physical contact.

At a time like this, foodpanda is prioritizing the financial stability and health of their heroes by providing them earning support in more ways than one. By doing so, they have given delivery heroes and their families hope for a brighter and secure future.

Pakistan’s largest online food delivery platform strongly encourages everyone to stay at home and promises safe and secure deliveries once the lockdown ends, further re-assuring that #foodpandacares.