Shaukat Khanum Hospital Now Offers Free Coronavirus Tests

The Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Centre (SKMCH&RC), Lahore is leading from the front in the fight against coronavirus.

The charity hospital that offers free cancer treatment to 70 percent deserving patients is now offering free-of-cost diagnosis tests for the disease. Note that other high-end private hospitals are charging as much as Rs. 8000 for Covid-19 diagnosis.

Cost to SKMCH&RC of performing a COVID-19 test, including the purchase of test kits, is Rs 8,000 per test. However, for those being tested at SKMCH&RC, Lahore, all hospital charges and fees, including costs of testing for Covid-19 infection, have been waived as part of our commitment to the greater good in this hour of national need.

The statement mentioned that the free test service is only available at Shaukat Khanam Hospital’s Lahore facility, where they have established a fully equipped camp. ‘Camp-Covid’ is a trialing and initial assessment center for coronavirus patients, it added.