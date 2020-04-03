These Fake or Substandard Sanitizer Brands Fail to Meet WHO Standards

In a bid to protect public health amid coronavirus outbreak, Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry has listed all sanitizer-making companies that do not comply with the standards of the World Health Organization (WHO).

Fawad took to Twitter on Friday to confirm the names of the sanitizer brands that are selling fake or substandard products, as declared by the Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA).

Dear all! As per PSQCA sample testing following 23 brands of Sanitizers are not in comformity with WHO standards, we have advised health departments to remove these brands from stores.

Here is the list of the brands declared fake by PSQCA:

Super PG Impex Advance GermX FineX G Natural Befikri Care Family Germ Protection Vincent 24 Karat NMP Clean and Shine Handsanitizer Livi Care Miracle Danby’s Saffron Care Vince Red Wind Chroma Johnsons Capex

The minister advised provincial health departments to remove these brands from stores.

In a TV statement earlier, Fawad Chaudhary had revealed that over 60 percent of hand sanitizers available across the country were detected fake. During the show, he had pledged to prepare a list of all substandard products and publish it on Twitter.

Chaudhry stated that Pakistan has also manufactured sanitizers and testing kits for coronavirus. He added that the test results of the indigenously developed diagnosis kit were 99 percent accurate, and has been handed over to the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) for the final approval.

Source