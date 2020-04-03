These Fake or Substandard Sanitizer Brands Fail to Meet WHO Standards

Posted 3 hours ago by Raza Rizvi

In a bid to protect public health amid coronavirus outbreak, Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry has listed all sanitizer-making companies that do not comply with the standards of the World Health Organization (WHO).

Fawad took to Twitter on Friday to confirm the names of the sanitizer brands that are selling fake or substandard products, as declared by the Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority (PSQCA).

Dear all! As per PSQCA sample testing following 23 brands of Sanitizers are not in comformity with WHO standards, we have advised health departments to remove these brands from stores.

Here is the list of the brands declared fake by PSQCA:

  1. Super
  2. PG Impex
  3. Advance GermX
  4. FineX
  5. G Natural
  6. Befikri
  7. Care Family Germ Protection
  8. Vincent
  9. 24 Karat
  10. NMP
  11. Clean and Shine
  12. Handsanitizer
  13. Livi
  14. Care
  15. Miracle
  16. Danby’s
  17. Saffron
  18. Care
  19. Vince
  20. Red Wind
  21. Chroma
  22. Johnsons
  23. Capex

The minister advised provincial health departments to remove these brands from stores.

In a TV statement earlier, Fawad Chaudhary had revealed that over 60 percent of hand sanitizers available across the country were detected fake. During the show, he had pledged to prepare a list of all substandard products and publish it on Twitter.

Chaudhry stated that Pakistan has also manufactured sanitizers and testing kits for coronavirus. He added that the test results of the indigenously developed diagnosis kit were 99 percent accurate, and has been handed over to the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) for the final approval.

Source

Raza Rizvi

  • So Govt, should make own Sanitizer and launch Fedreal Govt Shop Online Jaha Log Real Product ache aur saste daaam main le sake

    RIP

    Reply
    • Explore on Ltd.
    >