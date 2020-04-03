Virat Kohli Reveals Secret to Improving Fitness With One Little Trick

One of the truly great batsmen of the modern era, Virat Kohli has a massive fan following across the globe. There’s no denying the fact that he is currently among the best all-format cricketers right now.

Along with that, he is incredibly fit and his athleticism in the field is known to all followers of the game. Many aspiring cricketers and youngsters have been hoping to follow in the footprints of the Indian captain, not just in terms of batting, but his eating habits and fitness routine.

In a live Instagram session with Kevin Pietersen, Kohli revealed that one of the changes he has made to his eating habits is that he’s become a vegetarian.

It’s the best decision I’ve taken in my life.

He made the decision in India’s Test series in England in 2018.

In 2018 when we went to South Africa I got a cervical spine issue while playing a Test match at Centurion. I could barely feel my little finger on the right hand. It was hurting like mad, I could hardly sleep at night. And, then I got my tests done.

“My stomach was too acidic. My body was creating too much uric acid. What was happening was, even though I was taking calcium, magnesium everything, one tablet was not sufficient for my body to function properly. So my stomach started pulling calcium from my bones, and my bones got weaker. That’s why I stopped eating meat completely in the middle of the England tour to cut down the uric acid and the acidity in my body”, he further explained.

This minor change to how he gets protein has helped him improve his fitness. Eating too much beef or meat can have a negative impact on one’s bones and joints. It can also cause the dope tests to come out positive.

