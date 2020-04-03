World Coronavirus Cases Top 1 Million in New Grim Milestone; Deaths Cross 53,000

World coronavirus cases have surged past 1,016,000

Deaths have crossed 53,000 while recoveries are around 213,000

USA tops the list of most cases while Italy has the highest death toll

Pakistan’s tally has crossed 2,450 with 34 deaths and 107 recoveries

Three months after the first coronavirus cases were reported, the pandemic still shows no signs of abating with confirmed cases topping 1 million and death toll passing 53,000. The number of global coronavirus recoveries stands at 213,000.

China, the once epicenter of the pandemic, is now 5th on the list of countries most affected by the virus, preceded by Germany, Spain, Italy, and USA which now is the hub of the disease.

In death toll too, China is at the 5th spot with 3,322 fatalities. The most the virus has killed so far is in Italy with a toll of 14,000, followed by Spain with 10,348, USA with 6,088, and France with 5,387 deaths.

In Pakistan, the tally of confirmed cases is about 2,450 with a death toll of 34 and recoveries standing at 107. The lockdowns, as in other parts of the virus-ridden world, are only getting tightened in Pakistan with no signs of easing.

Here are the latest updates:

9.45 am GB reports 3rd coronavirus death Gilgit Baltistan has reported another coronavirus death taking its toll to 3 so far. The latest victim was an elderly patient from Astore district, informed GB Information Minister Shams Mir. 9.00 am Reminder: All public movement to remain suspended today between 12pm and 3pm On Friday (today), all public movement and social, commercial activity will come to a halt in Sindh from 12pm to 3pm. The Sindh govt. on Thursday issued directives that movement of all kinds (with some selective exceptions) will be made illegal in Sindh on all Fridays between 12pm and 3pm. The move comes as an extension of the province’s efforts to curb the spread of novel coronavirus that is tightening its grip on the country. 8.00 am 22 new cases reported in Sindh Taking the provincial tally of confirmed cases to 783, Sindh has reported another 22 coronavirus cases. Of the new cases, 2 were detected in Tableeghi Jamaat members in Ghotki, 14 in Hyderabad, while 6 were reported in Karachi. All of the new cases are of local transmission. 3.00 am Pakistan’s first COVID-19 patient donates plasma for new therapy Yahya Jaffery, the first coronavirus patient to recover from the contagious disease in Pakistan, has donated plasma for the possible treatment of critically ill COVID-19 patients. Addressing a press conference at Children’s Hospital Karachi on Thursday with Jaffery and his parents, hospital CEO and haematologist Dr Saqib Ansari requested the government to permit the use of plasma for coronavirus treatment, claiming that it would help save lives of those affected by the disease. Source: Express Tribune 2.00 am Punjab reports 6 new cases With the addition of six new cases, the Punjab coronavirus tally has reached 920. According to a spokesperson for the Punjab health department, the new cases were reported in Vehari.

For our coronavirus coverage from April 2, click here.