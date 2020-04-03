Xiaomi Launches 75-inch & 60-inch Smart 4K TVs Starting at Just $281

To celebrate its 10th anniversary to commemorate the company’s success, Xiaomi is launching as many as 22 products at its ongoing Mi Fan Festival this year. Among the new launches, the Beijing-based company also launched two new smart TVs, namely Xiaomi 75-inch Full Screen TV Pro and Mi TV 4A 60-inch.

Xiaomi 75-inch Full Screen TV Pro

Succeeding last year’s 43-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch Xiaomi smart TVs, the Xiaomi Full Screen TV Pro 75-inch was announced today at the Mi Fan Festival.

The smart TV comes with aluminum alloy construction on top of a metal base plate. It features thin bezels on all sides and sports an impressive 97% screen to body ratio.

Internally, it is powered by a quad-core 64-bit custom-built 12nm FinFET process chipset clocked at 1.9GHz topped with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB onboard storage. On the software front, it runs the PatchWall operating system and comes with Tencent Video, Youku, and VOD from iQiyi pre-installed.

Besides this, the Xiaomi 75-inch Full Screen TV Pro comes with Dolby Audio, XiaoAi assistant, voice commands, and IoT connectivity.

It is currently available for sale and will set users back by $846.

Xiaomi TV 4A 60-inch

This smart TV is a new variation of the 2019-launched Mi TV 4A. The 60-inch model comes with a 4K LCD and has almost all the features sported by the Xiaomi 75-inch Full-Screen TV Pro.

The main difference between the two, apart from the size, is the chipset. This smart TV comes with a 64-bit amlogic processor accompanied by 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage.

It is currently available for sale and, unbelievably, only costs $281.