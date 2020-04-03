Xiaomi Reveals Affordable 2K Security Cameras, Doorbell & Anti-Virus Humidifier

Amongst the plethora of products being launched at the Mi Fan Festival today, the Chinese tech giant has launched a number of smart home products as well these include the Mi PTZ cameras, Mi Smart Door Bell 2 and humidifier.

Let’s take a look.

Mi Smart Camera PTZ

The Mi Smart Camera PTZ is a 3 MP camera sitting behind an f/1.4 aperture 6P lens. It comes with support for low light and 2k recording, which is one of its most notable features. On top of this, the device comes with a rotating mechanism that offers a complete 360 degrees field of view.

The security camera can capture images and videos with higher fidelity and detail, even in low light. It not only gives you remote access to the media being capture but also informs the owners in case of illegal entry.

It is currently available for pre-booking and costs only $28.

Mi Smart Camera PTZ Pro

This high-end version of the PTZ security camera comes with support for Dual-band Wi-Fi (2.4GHz + 5GHz) and a higher number of Bluetooth gateway functions.

As far as the imaging specifications are concerned, the Pro version has similar capabilities as the vanilla version. The only added feature is AI human detection.

This security camera can be pre-booked at Xiaomi’s website and will set users back by $35.

Xiaomi Smart Door Bell 2 and Lite Edition

This small-sized door knob comes with a camera, intercom, and ring button. It allows users to talk using a two-way audio system.

The camera system added is capable of recording 1080p images/videos and can recognize humanoid figures with the help of an integrated AI system.

The camera has a 100 degree field of view and can recognize humans from a distance of ~5 meters. On top of this, the doorknob features support for XiaoAI and also allows remote access.

The Lite edition, on the other hand, comes with a relatively low-quality video recording with a 3 meters detection range. The lite model is priced at $14 and the vanilla model at $28. Both are available for pre-booking.

Mijia Humidifier 1S

Last but not least is the Mijia Humidifier 1S launched under Xiaomi’s Youpin crowdfunding platform. The humidifier uses comes with in-built UV germicidal lamps. On top of this, the humidifier uses anti-bacterial materials, that have the ability to eliminate bacteria and prevent the formation of mold with 99% accuracy.

This Mijia humidifier has a total capacity of 3.5 liters and consumes 400ml every hour, which means it provides 16 hours of working on a single full tank. It also features an OLED display, AI voice assistant, and multi device pairing.

The humidifier is currently up for pre-booking and costs $112.