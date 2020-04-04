20-Second Pak Sarzameen Hand Wash Challenge

Pakistan is dedicated to fighting against COVID-19, to rise up stronger than previously before together. Currently, no vaccine has been developed to treat the Coronavirus.

But does that mean we stop fighting against this deadly disease? No!

To eliminate all traces of the virus on your hands, all you have to do is wash your hands thoroughly for 20 seconds. However, there are still many who don’t understand the importance of this simple act or can’t properly time the activity.

Pledging to stand firm, Graana.com presents the ‘Pak Sarzameen Challenge’, to help you understand the importance of this simple step, and ensure not only the safety of your loved ones and you, but also the community at large!

Remember, this is not a fight of one nation, but the entire human race.

What is The Challenge?

With the simple act of hand-washing, you have the power to stop the spread of COVID-19. So, let’s be responsible and keep our hands clean.

If you want to play your part in creating awareness with us, we give you our platform to join us in this two-step challenge to ensure that you and your loved ones wash hands for the recommended 20-30 seconds, while singing the national anthem.

Step #1

Head towards a washbasin to wash your hands and remember to sing the national anthem. The love for your country and your community should be bigger than the fear of not having a melodious voice.

Step #2

After recording it, send us videos of you singing the #NationalAnthem while washing your hands. Inbox your videos straight to Graana.com Facebook Page using #PakSarzameenChallenge

In case you upload your videos on your timelines, remember to change the setting of the published post to ‘Public’ and don’t forget to tag us @Graanacom

Submit Entries and Win COVID-19 Safety Kits

The best entries will get sanitized ‘COVID-19 Safety Kits’ from Telemart delivered directly to your homes – to thank you for helping us spread awareness by actively playing your part, motivating others and keeping us all safe!

Graana.com has chosen to gather up under our national anthem. To show our love for this country, show what we are fighting for, show that this is one of the many challenges this country will overcome and teach our children resilience, for what Pakistan is known for.

Join Graana.com, in spreading and amplifying awareness against #COVID19, by staying at homes and saving lives.