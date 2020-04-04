Motorola G8 Power Lite Features a Massive 5,000 mAh Battery With Decent Specs

Motorola is adding yet another phone to its ever-expanding G8 lineup of mid-range smartphones, but this one is going to be even more affordable.

The Motorola G8 Power Lite ditches the punch-hole cutout design we saw on the G8 Power and features a notch selfie camera instead. It also has one less camera lens at the back but keeps the massive 5,000 mAh battery.

Design and Display

The G8 Power Lite has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD with HD+ resolution and a tall 20:9 aspect ratio. The front-facing camera is sitting inside a notch at the top right below the tiny earpiece.

The back has a triple camera setup, an LED flash unit, a fingerprint sensor, and a tiny speaker grille near the bottom.

Internals and Storage

The device is powered by the Mediatek Helio P35 SoC which has an octa-core processor with 4 Cortex A55 cores clocked at 2.3GHz and 4 running at 1.8GHz. The 4GB RAM on the phone is paired with 64GB storage which is further expandable through a microSD card. Other than that it’s running Android 10 with a stock-like UI.

Cameras

The standard G8 Power’s ultrawide camera is missing on this one and instead, you get a 16MP main camera, a 2MP depth sensor, and 2MP macro camera for close up shots. Unlike the G8 Power, the G8 Power Lite only supports 1080p video recording which is limited to 30 FPS.

The front camera is an 8MP shooter that is also capable of 1080 video recording at 30 FPS. It can snap HDR and panorama shots as well.

Battery and Pricing

The massive 5,000 mAh battery is fortunately still present, but there is only 10W fast charging support through a dated microUSB port. Charging up the device from 0 to 100% should take around 2 hours and 30 minutes.

The Motorola G8 Power Lite will go for sale in a few weeks for only $185. It will arrive in Germany first and roll out to the rest of the world later on.

Motorola G8 Power Lite Specifications