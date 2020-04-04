Nikon is Offering Professional Photography Classes for Free

Although it is impossible these days to go out due to the pandemic, it is still possible to learn new things such as photography at home. Nikon has made it easier to learn the skill at home by offering professional photography classes free for an entire month.

The company wrote:

Nikon’s mission has always been to empower creators. In these uncertain times, we can do that by helping creators stay inspired, engaged and growing.

The Japanese camera company is offering 10 different classes for free that normally cost $250. These classes teach a variety of skills including video making, working with DSLR cameras, photographing children and pets, environmental photography, making music videos, macro photography and much more.

The lessons range between 40 minutes to 1 hour and some of them are also camera-specific such as the Z50 video course from Kitty Peters and a hands-on course with Nikon’s SB-5000 Speedlight.

Signing up is easy. You just have to enter your name, email, and your country at the company’s page for courses and you’re good to go.