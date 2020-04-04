SBP Announces 1-Year Deferred Payment Relief Under Refinance Schemes

State Bank of Pakistan has announced a one-year relaxation of loan payments for various refinancing schemes availed by corporate, consumer, agriculture, SMEs and microfinance sectors.

With this deferment of principal, the complete repayment schedule/tenor of the loan will be extended by one year. The borrowers will, however, continue servicing their mark up during the period of principal deferment.

In case borrowers are not able to service mark-up payments, banks/DFIs may reschedule/restructure the loan in such a manner that tenor of the loan can go up to one year beyond the existing maximum tenor of the respective scheme.

Borrowers of SBP’s following refinance schemes and their shariah alternatives would benefit from this relaxation:

Long Term Financing Facility (LTFF)

Financing Facility for Storage of Agricultural Produce (FFSAP)

Refinance Facility for Modernization of SMEs

Refinance and the Credit Guarantee Scheme for Women Entrepreneurs

Refinance Scheme for Working Capital Financing of Small Enterprises and Low-End Medium Enterprises

Small Enterprise (SE) Financing and Credit Guarantee Scheme for Special Persons

State Bank of Pakistan has continuously been reviewing the challenges arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic situation with particular reference to the financial sector and taking measures. Expanding the scope of its recent relief package for households and businesses, SBP has taken another major step extending relief to borrowers in the tough business circumstances.