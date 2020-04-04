SCO Announces Special Relief Package for AJK & GB Subscribers

Special Communications Organization (SCO), the leading telecom operator in Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJ&K) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB), has announced the SCO COVID-19 Relief Package for subscribers to help stay connected during coronavirus pandemic.

During this unprecedented time, SCO is taking multiple measures to facilitate its valued subscribers by ensuring uninterrupted telecom services.

In this regard, a daily relief package for AJ&K and GB subscribers is being announced with free on-net 30 minutes, 100 SMS and 100 MBs data for April 2020. The endowment has been introduced with the intent of connecting people as they stay at home amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Additionally, to improve and expand online learning resources and to meet the growing demand from parents, teachers, and students, data bundles have been doubled without any additional cost. The student package for SNET users of AJ&K and GB has also been made free of cost for the month of April 2020.

Aside from the data packages, SCO is giving all its mobile and broadband customers including business and enterprise clients in AJ&K and GB region, an extra 30 days from the due date to settle their monthly bills. The imposition of a surcharge on late payments has removed and the date for submission of monthly bills of Feb 2020 has been extended for one month.

Not just that, SCO is committed to ensuring the availability of enough stock of prepaid cards and Sload recharge at all locations including medical stores recently being incorporated in-retailer network.