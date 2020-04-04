Uber Launches its Delivery Service in Pakistan Amid COVID-19 Crisis

Amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Uber, the global ride-hailing giant that seamlessly connects drivers to riders, has announced the launch of Uber Delivery in Lahore and Islamabad.

With the current preventative measures being taken in different cities of Pakistan due to the COVID-19 threat, there is a dire need for services for basic groceries, medicines, and necessity items for the citizens observing social distancing at their homes.

Uber Delivery has made it possible for Uber partner-drivers to take delivery orders of a certain cash value, which in addition to bringing the convenience, is also in return giving the drivers an opportunity to earn an income during these economically turbulent times.

Furthermore, the company has guided the partner-drivers to undertake standard safety and sanitization measures during and after deliveries, in accordance with the directives issued by local authorities, and the delivery service’s availability will also be subject to the mandate given by them.

Regarding this initiative, Uber Pakistan’s GM Saad N. Pall commented,

In these difficult times, we are trying our best to prioritize the safety and well-being of the communities we operate in,” He further added, “Basic necessities from local convenience stores will be delivered to the doorstep via the new Uber Delivery option in the app. With this initiative, we intend to offer our services to bring some degree of ease and play our part in standing strong to help contain the spread of the virus, whilst providing drivers on the platform with an earning opportunity.

Uber has endeavored to create multiple economic opportunities that are mutually beneficial to drivers as well as the riders. With the addition of Uber Delivery to its range of services, the company continues to work towards providing convenient mobility solutions, as well as added income possibilities for the drivers, especially during these testing times.