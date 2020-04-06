Apple is Making 1 Million Face Shields for Doctors

Tech companies around the globe are playing their part against the COVID-19 epidemic and now Apple is pitching in as well. The Cupertino based tech giant has announced that it will be producing 1 million face shields for medical workers per week.

Additionally, company CEO Tim Cook has also announced that they have managed to source over 20 million masks from their supply chains. Apple has launched a company-wide effort where engineers, designers, and operational and packaging teams are working with suppliers to produce and ship face shields to medical workers.

Apple is dedicated to supporting the worldwide response to COVID-19. We’ve now sourced over 20M masks through our supply chain. Our design, engineering, operations and packaging teams are also working with suppliers to design, produce and ship face shields for medical workers. pic.twitter.com/3xRqNgMThX — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) April 5, 2020

The executive said that 100 of these face shields can be packed in a box and can be assembled in just two minutes. They are making sure that these face shields reach places that need it the most. Their first shipment was delivered to Kaiser hospital facilities in Santa Clara and the feedback from the doctors was very positive.

They are closely working with medical professionals and experts to learn where these packages are required urgently. Apple plans to ship a million face shields by the end of this week and is set to deliver a million masks weekly after that.