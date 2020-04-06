Crime Rate in Rawalpindi Drops to Zero During Lockdown

Rawalpindi city is yet to witness a crime since the day the Punjab government enforced a province-wide lockdown on 24 March.

According to SP Saddar Division, Rai Mazhar Iqbal, the crime rate started to decline way before the government had ordered a lockdown.

The crime rate in Rawalpindi city had already decreased by 70% to 80% before the enactment of lockdown because most citizens limited their movement due to Coronavirus outbreak, limiting the ways for criminals to make a quick buck, said SP Saddar Division.

Rawalpindi police took care of the rest of the 20% to 30% of the crime rate by actively patrolling every nook and cranny of the city. As a result, criminals have chosen not to take to the streets and risk their lives at a time when the city is heavily guarded.

SP Rai Mazhar Iqbal said that Rawalpindi Police will diligently work to ensure that the crime rates remain low even if the government decides to put an end to the lockdown.