Govt Appoints New Ministers for Telecom, Industries & Food Amidst Cabinet Reshuffle

In another major development, the Prime Minister has replaced Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar with PTI leader Syed Fakhar Imam as Federal Minister for National Food Security.

Bakhtiar has replaced Hammad Azhar, who is now Federal Minister for Industries.

The reshuffle comes two days after a Federal Investigation Agency team released reports on the sugar crisis and beneficiaries of subsidies obtained by the industry’s heavyweights. The report had named Khusro Bakhtiar as a beneficiary in the scam while he was serving as the head of the National Food Security Ministry.

1) Cabinet has been reshuffled by Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI Syed Fakhar Imam has been made Federal Minister for National Food Security Makhdoon Khusru Bakhtiyar has been made Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Hammad Azhar has been made Federal Minister for Industries — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) April 6, 2020

The Ministry for National Food Security and Research saw another change, as its secretary Hashim Popalzai was replaced with Omar Hameed.

Azam Swati has now been appointed as Federal Minister for Narcotics Control while Babar Awan has been appointed as Advisor for Parliamentary Affairs.

2) Mr Azam Sawati has been made Federal Minister for Narcotics Control Mr Babar Awan has been appointed as Advisor for Parliamentary Affairs Mr Mohammad Shahzad Arbab has been removed as Advisor Resignation of Mr. Khalid Maqbool Siddique as Federal Minister has been accepted — Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) April 6, 2020

Furthermore, Mohammad Shahzad Arbab has been removed as an advisor while the PM has accepted the resignation of Khalid Maqbool Siddiqi as the Federal Minister of Information Technology. Besides, MQM-Pakistan’s Aminul Haq has been made Federal Minister for Telecom.