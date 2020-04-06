Punjab Extends Lockdown till April 14

In the wake of a rapid increase in coronavirus cases, the Punjab government has extended the lockdown for seven more days to April 14. The lockdown in the province was originally going to end on Tuesday, April 7, but the emergence of locally transmitted cases has forced the government to extend the deadline.

With this directive, Punjab has become the second province after Sindh to have extended the COVID-19 restrictions.

The provincial home department has issued a notification in this regard.

The notification reads:

The number of pandemic coronavirus cases is rapidly increasing in the province of Punjab, which is alarming and highly dangerous for the people. Hence, it is mandatory to take all pragmatic & possible measures to contain and counter the spread of the virus on war footings.

It said that due to the following reasons, the validity of the previous lockdown order has been increased till 5 pm on April 14, 2020.

Earlier in a press conference on Sunday, the Federal Minister for Planning and Development, Asad Umar, had refused to give a deadline as to when the government will end the lockdown.

He said that the federal government is closely monitoring the situation. However, it has not yet taken a decision in this regard.