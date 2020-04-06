SBP Advises Customers to Not to Share Account Info on SMS/Phone Calls

State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has warned bank customers that fraudsters have become active these days on various sources, mainly using phone calls and SMS to target their personal information and then loot money from the bank accounts.

Since the banks’ working hours have been reduced and customers were advised to avoid visiting the branches while using the alternate measures such as internet and mobile banking, fraudsters got it as an opportunity to approach bank customers to siphon off money from their accounts.

The central bank in its statement said:

It has been brought to the notice of SBP that fraudsters, imitating as officials of SBP, banks or any other government agency, have been attempting to seek personal information from the public on the pretext of verification of account due to emergency conditions under COVID-19 pandemic.

SBP, banks or any other agency are not collecting information from banking customers regarding their bank accounts or cards. SBP never asks for any personal information directly from bank customers, the statement added.

SBP advised the general public through various channels of communication not to disclose or share any personal information about their bank accounts or credit/debit cards including CNIC number, debit or credit card number, passwords, PINs and one-time password (OTP), etc. on incoming phone calls or messages.

Customers are advised again not to disclose personal information on incoming calls. Details of any such call or message received by the public may also be reported to SBP Helpline at 021-111-727-273 or emailed at [email protected]