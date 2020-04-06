Zong 4G Stands With Pakistan To Fight COVID-19

Zong 4G stands with the people of Pakistan, as it continues extending support to the Government, regulatory authorities and ensures the provision of seamless connectivity to the nation.

Zong 4G, has partnered with the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and will be offering free voice connectivity, Mobile Broadband along with Zong 4G bolt devices to facilitate the rapid response of the Government in reaching out to the patients and for creating awareness about COVID19 in the community.

As part of the partnership, Zong 4G has also given 6 Million free text messages to the KPK Government, which are being sent across the province to create awareness about COVID19.

Moreover, a dedicated tele-doctor helpline 0310-4-CORONA (03104267662), has been set up by Zong 4G for the Government of KP to assist the doctors in guiding patients during self-isolation.

“As a socially responsible company, Zong 4G understands the need of the country has is offering support to the Government in battling the pandemic. We are connecting the Government and rapid response teams as they work around the clock in assessing and mitigating the COVID-19 spread nationwide.”

“Zong 4G is proud to partner with the Government in helping deliver to the communities and we will continue our efforts in ensuring that Zong 4G unites and connects Pakistan during these challenging times.” Said Mr. Wang Hua, Chairman and CEO, Zong 4G

The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has appreciated the efforts of Zong 4G playing the role to combat the global pandemic. Zong 4G continues providing uninterrupted services, as connectivity is key for both customers and businesses.

Last week, Zong 4G announced free 20 minutes every day for its customers as a gesture that is connecting the country during these testing times. As a responsible corporate entity, Zong 4G has also initiated a country-wide awareness drive across all channels.

Stay Connected and United with Zong 4G!