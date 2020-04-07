All Private Inbound Flights Are Suspended Till 11th April

Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) has extended the ban on the entry of private planes till April 11 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A NOTUM in this regard was released on Monday, confirming that all inbound flight operations of all foreign passengers, chartered and a private plane will remain suspended.

The ban also extends to cargo planes and special flights for diplomats. However, Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) special flights to bring back stranded Pakistanis from all over the world will be exempted from the restrictions.

The aviation authority will assess the situation again in a few days before lifting the ban.

CAA has ordered that all inbound flights including chartered plans shall be subject to thorough checking for COVID-19 according to the defined procedure. This includes screening, swab test, and a 14-day quarantine.

It should be noted that the government has also extended the restrictions on domestic flight operations till April 11. However, the flights between the Islamabad airport, Gilgit and Skardu will fly as per the schedule.