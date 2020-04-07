CNG, Power & Gas Prices to Go Down as RLNG Prices Reduced for April

The government has reduced the prices of Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) for this month by 15.67% for Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) and 15.9% for Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) as compared to March due to the fall in the price of crude oil globally.

The new prices were notified by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) by fixing the new prices for SNGPL customers at $9.5834/mmbtu and $9.5582/mmbtu for SSGC.

For March, the RLNG price was $11.367/mmbtu for SNGPL and $11.3687/mmbtu for SSGC.

Experts have stated that the reduction in the imported gas price will help ease the inflationary pressure on the economy and coupled with the reduction in the LPG price – lowest in 17 years – will also help.

RLNG is used in power generation and this price reduction could help cut down the cost of energy as well.

