Govt Constitutes Committee to Address Issues of Cellular Mobile Operators

The government has constituted a 14 member committee to address the issues of cellular mobile operators and formulate recommendations for onward submission to the Prime Minister.
The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication has notified a high-level committee following the directives of Prime Minister.
The committee is comprised of Secretary Ministry of IT and Telecom as chairman and other members includes,
- Additional Secretary IT
- Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) or (representative not below member)
- Executive Director Frequency Allocation Board (FAB)
- Director (Telecom/Wireless) committee secretary
- Director (Legal)
- Chairman Telecom Sub-Task Force (TSTF)
- Representative of Cabinet Division (not below the rank of BPS 20)
- Representative of Ministry of Finance (not below the rank of BPS 20)
- Representative of Ministry of Industries & Production (not below the rank of BPS 20)
- Representative of Federal Board of Revenue (not below the rank of BPS 20)
- Representative of NADRA (not below the rank o/BPS 20
- Representative of Cellular Mobile Operators (Not below CxO/VP)
- Any other person that this Committee may wish to co-opt.
Terms of Reference
- To carry out consultations and evaluate the issues of Cellular Mobile Operators
- To formulate recommendations for onward submission to the Prime Minister Office.