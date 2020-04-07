Govt Constitutes Committee to Address Issues of Cellular Mobile Operators

The government has constituted a 14 member committee to address the issues of cellular mobile operators and formulate recommendations for onward submission to the Prime Minister.

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication has notified a high-level committee following the directives of Prime Minister.

The committee is comprised of Secretary Ministry of IT and Telecom as chairman and other members includes,

Additional Secretary IT

Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) or (representative not below member)

Executive Director Frequency Allocation Board (FAB)

Director (Telecom/Wireless) committee secretary

Director (Legal)

Chairman Telecom Sub-Task Force (TSTF)

Representative of Cabinet Division (not below the rank of BPS 20)

Representative of Ministry of Finance (not below the rank of BPS 20)

Representative of Ministry of Industries & Production (not below the rank of BPS 20)

Representative of Federal Board of Revenue (not below the rank of BPS 20)

Representative of NADRA (not below the rank o/BPS 20

Representative of Cellular Mobile Operators (Not below CxO/VP)

Any other person that this Committee may wish to co-opt.

Terms of Reference