Pakistan’s Whole Team Will be Like Sharjeel Khan by the End of Lockdown: Rashid Latif

Former Pakistan captain, Rashid Latif has claimed that by the end of countrywide coronavirus lockdown, every Pakistani cricketer will be out of shape just like Sharjeel Khan.

The lack of game time and practice sessions will result in declining fitness levels, the former cricketer said.

Since matches are not taking place, every player will be like Sharjeel after two to three months of lockdown. Those who performed in PSL, will their form be the same after four months? In cricket, if you are not able to practice for a long period of time, then everyone will be at the same place and level.

Latif also urged the Pakistan Cricket Board and the head coach to keep the players motivated and fit during these unusual times.

I think PCB medical teams, via a video link, need to brief centrally contracted players about how to take care of their fitness during lockdown. Similarly, Misbah needs to have a session with players in order to motivate them to keep their fitness standards up during the break.

While he admitted that Sharjeel wasn’t fit, he was confident that the explosive batsman will slot right into the team if he gets fit really quickly. The former wicket-keeper batsman also claimed that Sharjeel’s entry will mean the end of Fakhar Zaman’s career.

If Sharjeel comes back, then Fakhar Zaman might be written off and his career might come to an end.

