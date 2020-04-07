Punjab Govt to Launch a Helpline to Provide Ration At Doorsteps During Lockdown

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has announced to launch a tele-ration helpline with the goal of providing essential food items to the poor at their homes during the lockdown.

While addressing the launch ceremony of the National Drug Trial Protect at the University of Health Sciences (UHS), Governor Punjab said that the state will protect its citizens from both Coronavirus and hunger.

Punjab government has earmarked Rs. 1 billion for food that would be distributed among three thousand families once the tele-ration helpline goes live.

Furthermore, Governor Punjab inaugurated an antiseptic tunnel and visited the telemedicine center at the UHS.

Chaudhry Sarwar lauded UHS’s efforts in the fight against Coronavirus and assured that the Punjab government along with the Federal government will implement the research findings of the National Drug Trial Protect.

Vice-Chancellor UHS, Prof. Javed Akram, said that National Drug Trial Protect is Pakistan’s first and only research project on Coronavirus.

UHS is preparing 9,000 sets of PPE every day for frontline healthcare workers fighting against Coronavirus, claimed Prof. Akram.

According to VC UHS, King Edward Medical University (KEMU) and UHS will also launch a joint-degree program in health informatics once the lockdown is lifted and normal life resumes.

Previously, Governor Punjab had launched a Coronavirus Telemedicine Web Portal to assist citizens with their queries regarding Coronavirus. Citizens can also get tested for Coronavirus at their homes through Telemedicine Web Portal.