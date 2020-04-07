Situation Report: Coronavirus in Pakistan in Graphs [April 7th, 2020]

Starting today, we will be bringing you a daily report on the coronavirus situation in Pakistan. The idea is to give our readers a true and transparent picture of outbreak in the country.
This report will help you understand the current numbers, possible outlook and a prediction for the coming weeks.
So, let’s get directly to the numbers.
New Cases
Pakistan saw its highest volume of new cases per day yesterday as 577 new cases were reported in just 24 hours, taking the total to 3,864.
- New cases rose sharply, painting a grim picture. However, the majority of cases were from the quarantined facility in Raiwind.
- Now, more than 25% of total cases in Punjab, i.e. 536 are from Tableeghi Jamat
- We can expect a similar rise in cases as more hotspots develop in coming days
- Good thing is that government is quarantining these hotspots to confine the spread
- New Cases per province / region:
- Punjab: 425
- KP: 85
- Sindh: 51
- Balochistan: 11
- Islamabad: 01
- GB: 01
- AJK: 03
- Growth rate of new cases reached 17.55%, up from 14% a day ago
- Increase in growth rate is mainly due to sudden spike in cases from Raiwind
- Doubling period increased to 5.6 days, meaning that positive cases — at this rate — will double in Pakistan in just 5.6 days.
- We would want this doubling rate to grow on daily basis. Considering trends from other countries, we would want this to be higher than 10 to consider the pandemic under control.
New Deaths
Pakistan saw four new coronavirus deaths in Pakistan yesterday, including a doctor from Karachi.
- Death rate in Pakistan is seemingly under control
- Growth rate of new deaths went under 10% yesterday, which is a good sign
- Doubling period of deaths also increased to 12.5 days, which is very positive
- Expect rise in deaths in coming days (in 7-15 days), due to increased number new cases during past two days
Overall Picture
|Region
|Total Cases
|Cases in 25 Hrs
|Deaths
|in last 24 Hrs
|AJK
|18
|03
|0
|0
|Balochistan
|202
|11
|1
|0
|GB
|211
|01
|3
|0
|Islamabad
|83
|01
|1
|1
|KP
|500
|85
|17
|1
|Punjab
|1918
|425
|15
|0
|Sindh
|932
|51
|17
|2
|Total
|3864
|577
|54
|4
Breakdown of Cases
- Zaireen from Iran: 1,229 (32%)
- Foreign Returners from Other Countries: 1,045 (27%)
- Tableeghi Jamaat: 550 (14%)
- Other Local Tranmission: 1,039 (27%)
Total Tests Conducted
|Region
|Tests Conducted
|Last 24 Hours
|AJK
|484
|84
|Balochistan
|2998
|221
|Gilgit Baltistan
|1015
|17
|Islamabad
|2921
|50
|KP
|2103
|129
|Punjab
|20073*
|1929
|Sindh
|9589
|658
|Total
|39,183
|3,088
*Tests for Punjab are for both Public and Private Labs
Suspected Cases
|Region
|Total Cases
|Last 24 Hours
|AJK
|484
|84
|Balochistan
|3,456
|371
|Gilgit Baltistan
|1,111
|49
|Islamabad
|2,921
|50
|KP
|3,016
|134
|Punjab
|9,386
|704
|Sindh
|9,589
|658
|Total
|29,963
|2,050
- Suspected cases grew less than 10%
- Suspected cases are those who are under quarantine facility or those awaiting test results
Hospitalized / Quarantined Patients
- Total No. of Patients Currently Admitted: 1,311
- Clinically Stable: 1,283
- In Critical Condition / On Ventilator: 28
- Quarantine at Home or Elsewhere: 2,070
- Recovered and Discharged: 429
