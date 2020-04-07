Situation Report: Coronavirus in Pakistan in Graphs [April 7th, 2020]

Starting today, we will be bringing you a daily report on the coronavirus situation in Pakistan. The idea is to give our readers a true and transparent picture of outbreak in the country.

This report will help you understand the current numbers, possible outlook and a prediction for the coming weeks.

So, let’s get directly to the numbers.

New Cases

Pakistan saw its highest volume of new cases per day yesterday as 577 new cases were reported in just 24 hours, taking the total to 3,864.

New cases rose sharply, painting a grim picture. However, the majority of cases were from the quarantined facility in Raiwind.

Now, more than 25% of total cases in Punjab, i.e. 536 are from Tableeghi Jamat

We can expect a similar rise in cases as more hotspots develop in coming days

Good thing is that government is quarantining these hotspots to confine the spread

New Cases per province / region: Punjab: 425 KP: 85 Sindh: 51 Balochistan: 11 Islamabad: 01 GB: 01 AJK: 03



Growth rate of new cases reached 17.55%, up from 14% a day ago

Increase in growth rate is mainly due to sudden spike in cases from Raiwind

Doubling period increased to 5.6 days, meaning that positive cases — at this rate — will double in Pakistan in just 5.6 days.

We would want this doubling rate to grow on daily basis. Considering trends from other countries, we would want this to be higher than 10 to consider the pandemic under control.

New Deaths

Pakistan saw four new coronavirus deaths in Pakistan yesterday, including a doctor from Karachi.

Death rate in Pakistan is seemingly under control

Growth rate of new deaths went under 10% yesterday, which is a good sign

Doubling period of deaths also increased to 12.5 days, which is very positive

Expect rise in deaths in coming days (in 7-15 days), due to increased number new cases during past two days

Overall Picture

Region Total Cases Cases in 25 Hrs Deaths in last 24 Hrs AJK 18 03 0 0 Balochistan 202 11 1 0 GB 211 01 3 0 Islamabad 83 01 1 1 KP 500 85 17 1 Punjab 1918 425 15 0 Sindh 932 51 17 2 Total 3864 577 54 4

Breakdown of Cases

Zaireen from Iran: 1,229 (32%)

Foreign Returners from Other Countries: 1,045 (27%)

Tableeghi Jamaat: 550 (14%)

Other Local Tranmission: 1,039 (27%)

Total Tests Conducted

Region Tests Conducted Last 24 Hours AJK 484 84 Balochistan 2998 221 Gilgit Baltistan 1015 17 Islamabad 2921 50 KP 2103 129 Punjab 20073* 1929 Sindh 9589 658 Total 39,183 3,088

*Tests for Punjab are for both Public and Private Labs

Suspected Cases

Region Total Cases Last 24 Hours AJK 484 84 Balochistan 3,456 371 Gilgit Baltistan 1,111 49 Islamabad 2,921 50 KP 3,016 134 Punjab 9,386 704 Sindh 9,589 658 Total 29,963 2,050

Suspected cases grew less than 10%

Suspected cases are those who are under quarantine facility or those awaiting test results

Hospitalized / Quarantined Patients