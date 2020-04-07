SNGPL Consumers Can Now Pay Bills in Installments at Any Bank Branch

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) has permitted its domestic customers to pay their bills in easy installments amid the countrywide lockdown due to Coronavirus.

According to the SNGPL spokesperson, the company is now issuing the bills for the month of March based on installments.

Those consumers who have received the bill without installments can pay their bills in 3 installments at nearby banks. All banks have been notified of the decision, the SNGPL spokesperson stated.

It is important to point out that only the consumers with a bill less than Rs. 2,000 excluding GST can avail the facility, implying that the SNGPL has taken the decision keeping in view the difficulties the poor segment of the society has been facing due to the lockdown.

Previously, Hafeez Shaikh, Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance, had announced that the government has extended the deadline for electricity and gas bills by 3 months due to the Coronavirus outbreak.