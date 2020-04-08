Ahmed Shehzad Wants to Join PM Khan’s Corona Relief Tiger Force

Ever since Prime Minister Imran Khan’s announcement, a number of youngsters have volunteered to become a part of his Corona Relief Tiger Force.

Pakistan cricketer, Ahmed Shehzad, has expressed his desire to become a frontline volunteer if Imran Khan needs him to.

Talking to a private TV channel, the Quetta Gladiators’ cricketer said that he would love to be a part of the noble cause. The cricketer is busy doing charity work while staying in quarantine in Northern parts of the country.

Ahmed said that everyone is facing difficulties amid these challenging times and with lockdown expected to go on for a longer period, those doing charity work will also be having plenty of trouble. This is the reason why he thinks that he will have to join hands with someone or a platform such as the relief force.

Here is @iamAhmadshahzad who is willing to be 🐅 of PM @ImranKhanPTI’s

“TIGER FORCE” He was in my show at @SAMAATV

احمد شہزاد عمران خان کا ٹائیگر بننے کو تیار pic.twitter.com/lAeajbiQJ8 — Shoaib Jatt (@Shoaib_Jatt) April 5, 2020

Anyone can join the Corona Tiger Force by registering through the Citizens Portal. Close to 800,000 people have already registered for the cause and Imran Khan has also directed to activate the force with immediate effect.

What are your thoughts on the story? Let us know in the comments.