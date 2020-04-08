Coronavirus Cases In Pakistan Cross 4,000 With 58 Deaths Recorded So Far

Pakistan’s tally of confirmed Covid-19 (SARS-CoV-2) cases moved past the 4,000 mark on Tuesday. Deaths because of the virus stand at 58 in the country.

As of 9:30 am (PKT), Pakistan’s virus tally reads 4,062 with Punjab reporting the most cases at 2,030, followed by Sindh at 986, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at 527, Balochistan at 206, Gilgit Baltistan at 211, Islamabad 83, and Azad Jammu & Kashmir 19. Meanwhile 467 people have recovered from the disease in Pakistan.

Worldwide, coronavirus cases have passed 1.4 million with deaths crossing 82,000. Global recoveries have surged past 300,000. USA, Spain, Italy, France, and Germany remain the world’s most affected countries trumping China, the onetime hub of the pandemic.

The New York City’s death toll from the coronavirus has risen past 4,000, eclipsing the number killed at the World Trade Centre on 9/11. In Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson lies in intensive care, believed to be the first major world leader hospitalized with the virus.

Here are the latest updates:

10.00 am China’s Wuhan lockdown ends, but another begins as local coronavirus cases rise The Chinese city where the coronavirus epidemic first broke out, Wuhan, ended a two-month lockdown on Wednesday, but a northern town started restricting the movement of its residents amid concerns of a second wave of infections in mainland China. China sealed off Wuhan, a city of 11 million people, in late January to stop the spread of the virus. Over 50,000 people in Wuhan caught the virus, and more than 2,500 of them died, about 80% of all deaths in China, according to official figures. Source: Reuters 9.00 am KP reports 1 more death, 27 new cases As many as 27 new cases were added to KP’s virus tally taking it to 527 so far. Another death was also reported in the province with its toll now reading 18. Pakhtunkhwa #coronavirus update, April 7 end of day. 527 cases in all (from 500 the previous day). One additional death, taking the total to 18. A total of 70 recoveries. Details in the report attached. pic.twitter.com/JkhlZlYw1e — Taimur Khan Jhagra (@Jhagra) April 8, 2020 4.00 am 1 more death, 26 new cases recorded in Punjab Another coronavirus patient has died in Punjab. The deceased was a 42-year-old man who lost his fight at Lahore’s Jinnah Hospital. The province has also recorded another 26 confirmed cases taking its virus tally to 2,030, a spokesperson for the Punjab health department confirms.

