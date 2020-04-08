IT Ministry Approves 5 Telecom Projects for GB & AJK

The Departmental Development Working Party (DDWP) has approved 11 projects in the Information Technology and Telecom sector worth Rs. 11.515 billion for financial year 2020-21.

Federal Secretary Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui chaired the meeting of the Departmental Development Working Party (DDWP) for financial year-2020-21 on Tuesday.

Out of these 11 projects, five are based in AJK and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) for providing telecom facilities.

The meeting was given a detailed briefing about IT and Telecom related projects.

The projects include:

President Initiative for Cyber Efficient Parliament;

Expansion of broadband services in AJ & K AND GB Phase-II;

Establishment of Optical Fiber Base Communication link between Karachi and Gwadar along Coastal Highway;

Implementation of PECA 2016 and S.R.O 904 (I)/2017 for DIRBS,

AJK & GB; Upgradation of Transmission Network and Replacement of OFC in AJ&K and GB;

Upgradation of Existing TDM Based Backhaul Microwave with IP Based Backhaul Microwave Network in AJ &K and GB;

Protection and up-gradation of Pak-China Phase-I OFC Project for the establishment of cross border connectivity AJ&K and GB;

Standardization of Call Center Industry;

Activation/Addition of Lawful Intention (LI) Functionality/Features in NTC’s Voice Network & Integration/Inter-Operability with LEA’s Setup;

One Patient One ID Federal Govt Hospitals/Dispensaries and Smart Office All Federal Government Organizations/Departments.

The meeting was attended by senior officers of the Ministry of IT and Telecommunication, Ministry of Planning, Development and Special Initiatives and Finance Division.