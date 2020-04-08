doctHERs and oladoc Join Forces to Fight Covid-19 in Pakistan

Leading digital-health service providers in Pakistan, doctHERs and oladoc have joined hands to help Pakistan fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Joining forces, both these resourceful enterprises are now providing free access to specialized COVID-19 focused digital content, online counselling & video-based consultations from qualified doctors, to protect and inform the masses in this hour of need.

As part of the arrangement, patients are able to consult with Doctors, using one of the most advanced telemedicine expertise available in the country. Despite being confined to their homes, the people can easily access quality medical advice, by simply going to the specially created Facebook group; CoronaVirus – Doctor Consultation & Health Tips.

This digital facility responds instantly to the public’s diverse health-care needs. Any patient who needs further assistance is routed to Free Video Consultation with PMDC certified healthcare professionals, managed by doctHERs.

In less than a week after its launch, this online community has already amassed 50,000+ members and patients are seeking diagnosis and assessment for further treatment. This public service initiative has the support of a multitude of doctors and volunteers, who are responding to more than 1,500 patient queries daily.

So far, through this partnership, 7 million + citizens have benefited already with 5 million + views on Corona based awareness content on YouTube only, 100,000 views via Facebook live sessions, 20,000 consultations among others.

The CEO of doctHERS – Khaqan Sikander said: “doctHERs is pleased to take this resourceful initiative, for the wellbeing of the common people, while it also aims to ease the burden on frontline doctors, medical staff during the Corona crisis. We have a special commitment to alleviate the suffering of the poorest and the elderly, who are worst affected by this global pandemic.

“Currently, we have shifted our strategy to eliminate the worries of the Pakistanis, who need consultation for the coronavirus, while they must not leave home. We are thankful to oladoc for working cohesively with our team to serve the people pf Pakistan.” Mr. Sikander continued.

The CEO of oladoc – Abid Zuberi said “oladoc has a noble mission to make healthcare accessible for everyone. We’re glad to have this opportunity of serving the masses through a revolutionary digital platform, designed to help win the fight against this pandemic and help the nation overcome the limitations of our health infrastructure. Capitalizing on the strengths of doctHERs as our partner, we will ensure Free clinical health-services, with a humanitarian spirit.”

For more information, visit: https://oladoc.com/helping-pakistan-fight-covid-19 or https://www.facebook.com/doctherspk/ OR download oladoc (available on android and iOS) or doctHERs (specialized covid focused app coming soon) apps.