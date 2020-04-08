Foreigner Arrested for Swindling People in Islamabad

The Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Cyber Crime Wing (CCW) has arrested a foreigner for swindling people in Islamabad. He is a part of an internet gang that tricks people into transferring dollars to their bank account.

As per the CCW team, after receiving multiple complaints against the group, they started tracing his activities and apprehended him during a raid on Tuesday. His identity and other details related to citizenship were not revealed.

The accused befriended people on Facebook by impersonating as a member of a royal family or a businessman. He told people that he could transfer tens of thousands of dollars to their bank accounts and later asked them to pay a transaction fee in advance, depriving them of their hard-earned money.

In a separate development, a man impersonating as a policeman was caught in Pakpattan for looting people in the name of the government’s relief fund. He walked around in markets donning a police uniform and selling Emergency Cash Program’s application forms for Rs. 300 to Rs. 500 to naive people. He was arrested after a complaint.

The Divisional Superintendent of Police (DSP) late confirmed that the arrested man had never been a part of the police in any capacity.