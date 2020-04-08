Govt Launches Mobile Utility Stores

The coronavirus lockdown has impeded the distribution of goods, especially to the far-flung areas. In such areas, people are facing difficulty in buying ration due to a lack of availability of essential household items.

In order to address this issue, the Utility Stores Corporation (USC) of Pakistan is extending its Mobile Utility Van service to far-flung areas of the country.

USC Managing Director, Umer Lodhi, announced that the facility will be started within two days.

Lodhi said that the Utility Vans will go village to village providing various food items at people’s doorsteps and provide food items on subsidized prices.

He mentioned that the Utility stores in urban areas are also planning to start home delivery service. The service will start as soon as the proposal is approved.

Lodhi maintained that the corporation has sufficient stock of all edible items including sugar, wheat, flour, rice, ghee, and pulses.

Any complaint of shortage across the country is being resolved on an immediate basis.

MD USC stated that precautionary measures have been taken at all of its outlets to protect the staff as well as the consumers from the deadly virus.

He said that due to the lockdown, sales at the Utility Stores have surged quite significantly. He believed that the corporation will achieve its sales target before the end of Ramzan.

He said that the USC is making full use of billions of rupees provided by the government to ensure adequate supplies of essential commodities at all the outlets.