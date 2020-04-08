Haball & 1LINK Partner to Digitize Payments for The Essential Supply Chain in Pakistan

COVID-19 can spread by cash/cheque/pay-orders. WHO has warned that the virus can survive on paper money for a longer period of time. Globally, central banks have issued an advisory to the financial institutions to encourage their customers to use digital banking facilities as much as possible.

Business to business payments account for the largest circulation of cash and paper-based instruments in Pakistan. Haball has introduced a solution in collaboration with 1LINK and other key players to quickly adopt digital payments for such supply chain verticals that are essential for sustaining the economy.

Haball is currently working with Pakistan’s largest multinationals and FMCGs, ensuring liquidity by enabling manufacturers to receive payments from their customers digitally. Through Haball, corporate customers can make payments from any bank of their choice.

Omer Bin Ahsan, CEO Haball says:

We urge companies to implement digital alternatives to avoid unnecessary human interaction in their supply chain, such as depositing payments at a branch. We need to empower business owners with tools that will digitize their supply chain during the current pandemic and allow their customers to safely place orders and make payments digitally while maintaining social distancing.

Najeeb Agrawalla, CEO 1LINK commented that: