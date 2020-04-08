Highlights from PM Imran Khan’s Speech on Coronavirus

Prime Minister Imran Khan has announced that the federal government will start the provision of Coronavirus relief funds from 9th March to families most affected due to the ongoing lockdown.

The government has chosen 17,000 points at which the cash will be handed over to the families, said PM Khan.

According to Dr. Sania Nishtar, 1.2 million families will be provided Rs. 12,000 each under the Ehsaas Programme.

The government will ensure that the funds are given to deserving families only after biometric verification. This way, no one will be able to take advantage of public money.

One can send an SMS to 8171 with their CNIC number to check their eligibility for the relief package, said Dr. Sania.

Pakistanis Stranded Abroad

Asad Umar has said that the government will do everything in its capacity to bring back Pakistanis stranded abroad following the suspension of air travel and lockdown around the globe due to Coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier, the government had decided to use Islamabad International Airport for flights bringing Pakistanis back to the homeland. However, the government has now decided to expand the operation and use other airports as well from next week.

Aviation division has enforced new and more stringent SOPs at all airports to avoid any untoward incident similar to what occurred in Karachi.

NDMA’s Stance on PPEs

Following the confirmation of the first Coronavirus case in Pakistan, the government started procurement of the medical equipment so that frontline healthcare workers remain safe from the disease, said Chairman NDMA Lt. Gen. M Afzal.

In initial days in the fight against the Coronavirus, only three areas requested for PPEs including capital territory. NDMA then sent PPEs to doctors working in those areas.

After that, Punjab formally requested PPEs for 6,000 workers but NDMA sent 18,000 PPEs to Punjab keeping the developing situation in mind. More than 20,000 PPEs for Punjab are in stock which will be distributed accordingly.

According to Chairman NDMA, the Sindh government never formally requested for PPEs for healthcare workers. NDMA calculated that Sindh would require around 9,000 PPEs but sent them 15,000 PPEs.

Similarly, Balochistan never requested for PPEs. NDMA calculated a figure of 2,000 but shipped an extra 8,000 PPEs to the provincial government.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has recently requested 94,000 PPEs. NDMA has already sent them 10,900 PPEs. The remaining will be sent in the near future.

Gilgit-Baltistan had requested 15,000 PPEs. NDMA sent them 24,000 PPEs and 4,000 PPEs will be sent in a couple of days.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad administration had demanded 18,000 PPEs. 8,000 PPEs have been provided to them and another 6,000 PPEs will be given to them next week.