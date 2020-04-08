MoIP Changes Focus of EV Policy from Cars to Two-Wheelers & Three-Wheelers

The saga involving the National Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy of Pakistan took another turn with an inter-ministerial meeting to smoothen its implementation. The meeting has decided that the EV policy will focus on two-wheelers and three-wheelers instead of cars.

According to the information available, the meeting was chaired by Abdul Razak Dawood, Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce, Investment and Industries and Production and amongst those in attendance were Federal Minister for Science and Technology and Advisers to Prime Minister on Climate Change and Institutional Reforms and Austerity.

The main objective of the meeting was to deliberate on the NEVP; the climate change ministry was of the opinion that it is far more feasible to shift to e-motorcycles instead of four-wheelers for the middle class. There would be an eco-friendly alternative to a large chunk of bikes, rickshaws, and others that are emitting pollution in the country. Razak Dawood was in favor of a fair and open policy that helped both consumers and investors alike.

Dawood also stated that the current policies in the auto sector should be allowed to continue as well because it is critical to boosting the confidence of investors.

The Industries and Production Adviser said that the NEVP is needed for multiple reasons including cutting the oil imports and the impact on the environment. Its implementation and success would be contingent on the promotion of local production and assembly whilst ensuring safety standards.

