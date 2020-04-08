Punjab Introduces Model Vans for Police

In a bid to boost and strengthen the Punjab Police Department while helping them police efficiently, the Government of Punjab has approved model vans for various branches of the police force in the province, including Elite Force, Highways and Punjab Police.

The Chief Minister of Punjab approved the model vans after inspecting them at the CM Office on Tuesday while being accompanied by the IG Police Shoaib Dastgir.

During the inspection, the IGP informed the Chief Minister about the various details such as technical specifications and features of the model vans.

During the finalization process, the CM had stressed on the importance of safety and convenience to be kept in mind for the police personnel who would be using the vans while discharging their duties. He further added that the PTI-led provincial government was looking to provide the needed support to the police department.