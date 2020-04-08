Sony Reveals the Redesigned “Dualsense” PS5 Controller

The PlayStation 5 is set to arrive by the end of this year and we’ve been seeing rumors regarding the console’s design and its controllers for months. The next-gen PS5 controller was expected to be called the DualShock 5, and why not, that is how it has been for the last 20 years. But a new reveal from Sony has completely flipped the script.

According to a new post on the PlayStation Blog, the new wireless controller for the PS5 will be called “DualSense”, whatever that means. It will have improved haptic feedback, an array of built-in microphones, adaptive triggers, and of course, a flashy new design.

The “share” button we had on the DualShock 4 will also be replaced with something new. Instead, it will get a “Create” button that will let players record and create gameplay content and share it with others. More details on this feature will surface later on.

The new L2 and R2 buttons will feature the adaptive trigger functionality “so you can truly feel the tension of your actions, like when drawing a bow to shoot an arrow”, the blog post said.

The new haptic feedback aims to deliver a better sense of touch such as “the slow grittiness of driving a car through the mud”. Sony may have failed to notice how Microsoft has already done something similar with the Xbox One controller.

The built-in microphones will allow players to jump into a quick conversation without needing a headset. However, for longer use, a headset is still going to be ideal.

The new DualSense will charge through a USB C port located at the top of the controller and will also feature a mute button underneath the “PS” button.

As mentioned above, the PlayStation 5 is arriving by the end of this year and more details are expected to surface as time goes by. The design of the console will also be revealed in the coming months, and this controller may be a hint of what the console might look like.