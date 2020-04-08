The First Ever 192MP Smartphone is Coming Next Month

Smartphone cameras are rapidly improving with every new generation of flagships holding the top ranks each time. The last milestone achieved in terms of camera resolution was 108 megapixels and the next-in-line camera upgrade was expected to be 150MP, both by Samsung.

However, a new leak has now surfaced on Weibo that claims that there is a 192MP smartphone camera in the works and it will be here very soon.

The leak comes from the notable Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station who has revealed that this mysterious smartphone will be powered by the Snapdragon 765G SoC, will have a 192MP camera, and more information on the handset is expected next month.

The leak also brings a degree of uncertainty with it as the Snapdragon 765G chipset is only capable of supporting normal photos of this resolution. This means that camera features such as HDR or multi-frame processing will not be possible on this smartphone. Thus, it remains to be seen how well this handset will be optimized to capture photos at 192MP resolution.

Details on this mysterious smartphone are still scarce, but according to Digital Chat Station, we are going to hear more about it next month. Stay tuned.