Top 10 Tech Companies With Indian CEOs

Over the years major tech companies have appointed Indian CEOs all over the world, and the trend doesn’t seem to be abating any time soon. While Alphabet’s Sundar Pichai or Microsoft’s Satya Nadella are household names, some global leaders might not be so well known.

Below is a list of 10 Indian CEOs and Presidents working at major tech companies around the world.

1. Sundar Pichai (Alphabet)

Who doesn’t know about Sundar Pichai, who hails from the south Indian state of Tamil Nadu and is the CEO of Alphabet Inc, Google’s parent company. He started off his career as a materials engineer and joined Google as a management executive in 2004.

He oversaw the development of a number of major Google services including Gmail, Google Maps, Google Chrome, Chrome OS, and more. Alphabet Inc’s currently worth $900 billion and its annual profits stand at $34 billion.

2. Satya Nadella (Microsoft)

Nadella was appointed Microsoft’s chief executive back in February 2014, having worked with the company for over 22 years. He was promoted from Executive VP of Microsoft Cloud and Enterprise where he headed Microsoft’s cloud computing services and developer tools. He succeeded Steve Ballmer who was the company’s CEO for 14 years.

As of April 2020, Microsoft’s current net worth stands at over $1 trillion and the company’s annual profits are registered at $16.77 billion.

3. Shantanu Narayen (Adobe)

Narayen became Adobe Inc’s CEO and replaced Bruce Chizen in November 2007. He joined Adobe Inc in 1998 as a senior vice-president of worldwide product research and was later promoted to executive vice president. He is known for his work in a lot of Adobe’s flagship products such as Photoshop, Premiere Pro, Acrobat/PDF, etc.

Adobe’s net worth in February 2020 amounted to $200 billion and its annual revenue surpassed $13 billion in 2019.

4. Sanjay Mehrotra (Micron)

Following the retirement of Mark Durcan, Mehrotra replaced him as Micron’s chief executive in February 2017. He founded SanDisk in 1988 where he served as the president and CEO until it was acquired by Western Digital in 2016. He has more than 30 years of experience in the semiconductor memory industry and has served as a senior engineer and manager in a number of positions.

Micron Technology’s net worth as of April 06, 2020, is $46 billion and its annual profits in 2019 were $23.4 billion.

5. Arvind Krishna (IBM)

Krishna has recently taken the helm as IBM’s CEO and he took over the company only yesterday. He started working at the company as an engineer and was promoted to senior vice president in 2015. Back in 2018, he was in charge of IBM’s acquisition of Red Hat for $34 billion, making it the largest software company acquisition in history.

IBM’s net worth stands at $115 billion in 2020 and its annual profits were $9.4 billion in 2019.

6. Rajeev Suri (Nokia)

Suri was born in New Delhi but is now residing in Espoo, Finland. He was appointed Nokia’s CEO when the company’s phone division was sold over to Microsoft Mobile, replacing Stephen Elop. Suri has been working with Nokia since 1995 and has held various positions in the company and is known for his work in several major company projects.

Nokia’s net worth in April 2020 is $16.6 billion and it made a profit of $20 million in 2019.

7. Dinesh Paliwal (Harman International)

Paliwal has been working as the president and CEO of Harman International for years now and stepped down from the position only recently. He has held several major positions in different companies including Nestle, TYCO International, ADT, and Embarq Corporation and is a member of the CEO Business Roundtable. He is still a part of Harman’s board of directors.

Harman International was acquired by Samsung in 2017 but its annual operating income was recorded at $800 million in 2016.

8. Ajaypal Singh Banga (MasterCard)

Banga has been serving as the president and CEO at MasterCard since 2010. He succeeded Robert W. Selander who had been the CEO at the company since 1997. Banga started his business career with Nestle in 1981 and has worked several different jobs for 13 years in sales, marketing, management, and more.

As of April 2020, MasterCard’s net worth stands at $238 billion and it made an annual profit of $18 billion in 2019.

9. Thomas Kurian (Google Cloud)

Kurian comes from the district of Kerala, India and is currently working as the CEO of Google Cloud. Prior to that, he worked as the President of Product Development at Oracle Corporation from 1996 to 2018. Before Oracle, he was a consultant for clients in software, telecommunications, and financial services industries.

Google Cloud is worth $225 billion and it made an annual revenue of $10 billion last year.

10. Jayshree V. Ullal (Arista Networks)

Born in London and raised in Delhi, Jayshree V. Ullal is a billionaire businesswoman who is the CEO of Arista Networks. She has been working as the chief executive at Arista Networks since 2008 and was named as “one of the top most influential people in the networking industry today” for her work in the company.

As of April 2020, Arista Network’s net worth totals $15 billion and it earned an operating income of $273 million in 2018.