Airblue Suspends All Domestic and International Flights

Airblue is suspending all international and domestic flights from 15th of April till June 30th, 2020, we have confirmed with sources.

Keeping the current situation in view and in order to avoid unnecessary bookings and subsequent cancellations, the authorities at Airblue have decided to cancel all its flight till the end of June.

Sources revealed that Airblue is committed to restarting both its domestic and international operations as soon as there is clarity and the current situation improves. It is to be noted that Airblue has the largest route network after PIA.

Airblue is not the only airline that has suspended its international operations. PIA’s international and domestic flights operations have also been suspended till 11th April 2020 in compliance with instructions of the Civil Aviation Authority of Pakistan.

Worldwide, major airlines have taken the decision of suspending their flights partially or completely for a limited time period to stop the spread of the pandemic.